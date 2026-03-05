Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.6667.
Several research analysts have commented on OSPN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Onespan from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSPN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onespan
Onespan Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Onespan has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.
Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Onespan had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 29.98%.The company had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Onespan Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Onespan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.
Onespan Company Profile
OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.
The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onespan
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.