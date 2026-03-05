Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.6667.

Several research analysts have commented on OSPN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Onespan from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onespan

Onespan Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in Onespan by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onespan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Onespan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Onespan has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Onespan had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 29.98%.The company had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onespan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Onespan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

