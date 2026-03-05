Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

PRMRF stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 149.02% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company’s operations span acquisition of acreage, drilling and completion activities, reservoir optimization and production marketing, with a focus on upstream activities. Paramount also holds a portfolio of royalty interests that generate recurring cash flows from production by third parties.

Paramount’s core operating regions are located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, primarily in Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

