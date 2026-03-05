Arch Capital Group (ACGL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL):

2/17/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up from $113.00.

2/17/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from $97.00.

2/13/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from $113.00.

2/12/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up from $102.00.

2/12/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by Mizuho from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

1/21/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – Arch Capital Group was given a new $125.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

1/16/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

1/14/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up from $93.00.

1/14/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $93.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Arch Capital Group was given a new $104.00 price target by Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up from $84.00.

1/7/2026 – Arch Capital Group was given a new $100.00 price target by Evercore Inc. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $4,558,971.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,676,574.68. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $828,696.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 289,556 shares in the company, valued at $27,267,488.52. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $24,530,685. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

