Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,476 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $25,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

