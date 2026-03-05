Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,914 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.16% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $35,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,853,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,193,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 269,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 338,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after buying an additional 213,774 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of COWZ opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.