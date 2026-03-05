Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO Shares Acquired by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $152.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

