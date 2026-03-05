TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,290,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after buying an additional 563,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after acquiring an additional 417,161 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 220,561 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 309,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,219,000 after purchasing an additional 136,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $361,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,426.92. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $133,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 298,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,786,766.10. This represents a 85.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,834,200 shares of company stock worth $139,739,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.39. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor ROR?t, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating ROR?t activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral ROR?t inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

