Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,621 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $64.66 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $78.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

