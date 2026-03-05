iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF $HYBB Position Boosted by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 731,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,596,000 after buying an additional 422,349 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 270,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 191,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 274,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $816,000.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.75 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.