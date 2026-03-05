Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 102,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,560,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 268,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $184.62 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.37 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Stories

