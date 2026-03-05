Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 215.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,396,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,768,000 after purchasing an additional 869,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $1,435,997,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,186,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,586,000 after buying an additional 514,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,547,000 after acquiring an additional 279,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,725,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 633,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Centene from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Centene Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE CNC opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.