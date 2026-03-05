Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 9,156 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.67 and a one year high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

