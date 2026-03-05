Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $222.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $256.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Positive Sentiment: Lam’s recent financials and guidance support the recovery narrative: the company beat EPS and revenue estimates and issued upbeat quarterly guidance, giving investors confidence in demand cadence. Read More.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total value of $9,284,542.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,054,012 shares in the company, valued at $242,654,642.64. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,329 shares of company stock worth $18,110,542. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

