Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $22.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.8750.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSI. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price target on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Sunday, January 25th.

Negative Sentiment: CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,113 shares at an average price of $19.83 for proceeds of about $4.90M, reducing his stake by ~35.2%. This is a large, single executive sale that may be viewed negatively by investors. SEC filing

CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,113 shares at an average price of $19.83 for proceeds of about $4.90M, reducing his stake by ~35.2%. This is a large, single executive sale that may be viewed negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: COO Mattias Stetz sold multiple tranches across March 2–4 totaling 110,000 shares (roughly $2.20M in proceeds at ~ $20/share). Several filings show substantial reductions in his holdings, including one disclosure showing a very large percentage drop in a tranche — signaling meaningful insider liquidity-taking. SEC filing

COO Mattias Stetz sold multiple tranches across March 2–4 totaling 110,000 shares (roughly $2.20M in proceeds at ~ $20/share). Several filings show substantial reductions in his holdings, including one disclosure showing a very large percentage drop in a tranche — signaling meaningful insider liquidity-taking. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares at an average $19.46 for about $447.6K, trimming his stake by ~3.47% though he still retains a sizable holding. Smaller but notable given multiple senior officers are selling at similar price levels. SEC filing

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 11,892 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $240,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $447,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 640,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,354.76. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,648 shares of company stock worth $28,196,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth about $4,232,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,341,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 38.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 398,089 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 825,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,822,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,680,000 after acquiring an additional 107,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

RSI opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

