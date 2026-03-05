Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives $410.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $430.0909.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLN shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Talen Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 target price on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Talen Energy stock opened at $336.57 on Monday. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $158.08 and a 52-week high of $451.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.27 and its 200 day moving average is $382.76. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

