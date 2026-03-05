Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,660,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,880,000 after purchasing an additional 226,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,299,000 after buying an additional 930,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,080,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vistra by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,390,000 after buying an additional 913,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,344,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $163.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

