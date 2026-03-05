Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Silver Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple market reports note a pickup in safe?haven buying for silver tied to Middle East tensions and risk aversion, supporting prices and ETF flows. Price gains for gold, silver as safe-haven demand resumes
- Positive Sentiment: Mid?week coverage shows continued safe?haven interest in silver alongside gold, which can translate to ETF demand for SLV. Gold, silver see safe-haven demand uptick at mid-week
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/commodity forecasts show silver gaining in some sessions but warn of consolidation as other assets (bonds) vie for safe?haven flows — a mixed outlook for SLV’s near?term trend. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds As Oil Drops
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis suggesting gold and silver may consolidate further if bonds reassert as a competing safe?haven — implies SLV could see range?bound trading until macro cues clarify. Gold and silver to consolidate further as bonds become a competing safe haven – Marketgauge’s Schneider
- Negative Sentiment: Reports highlight a stronger U.S. dollar and rising bond yields pressuring silver prices; that macro backdrop has prompted recent pullbacks and weighs on SLV. Gold, silver sharply lower as USDX rallies, bond yields rise
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes SLV slipping recently amid a stronger dollar and geopolitical risk repricing — a direct negative near?term signal for ETF flows. Silver Slips Amid Strong Dollar, Middle East Tensions
- Negative Sentiment: Allegations and on?chain reports about large short positions and potential market manipulation (named firms and big SLV positions) are raising volatility and regulatory/flow risk for SLV. This type of headline can drive rapid outflows or price swings. On-Chain ‘James Bond’ Nets $2 Million Shorting Silver as Jane Street Fuels Volatility Debate
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
