Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Silver Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $109.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

Featured Stories

