NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,381 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYI. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 154.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 232.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

