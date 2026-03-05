Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $11.43 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $51,967,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,617,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 59.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $153.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $551,653.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,528.08. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $1,155,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241,915.44. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,508 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

