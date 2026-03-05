A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,223,064 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 29th total of 2,713,154 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 594,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,000,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 133.6% during the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 862,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 662,718 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,073,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 526,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 898,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 448,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of AZ opened at $5.53 on Thursday. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

