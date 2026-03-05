Brokerages Set Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT at $134.33

Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.3333.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $75,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,594.70. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 4,988 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $533,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 185,514 shares in the company, valued at $19,846,287.72. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 16,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,969 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,469,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,837,000 after buying an additional 268,192 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 212,192 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 137,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $6,075,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,390,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $105.68 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

