Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 836,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,993,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $729.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.16 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.19-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

