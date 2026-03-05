Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 116.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 276.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

