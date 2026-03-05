Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $15.4960. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,683 shares changing hands.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) is a Greenville, South Carolina–based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of South Carolina. Serving both individual and commercial clients, the company focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions designed to support local businesses, professionals and consumers across the state.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.