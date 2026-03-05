Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.17 and traded as low as GBX 19.20. Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 19.74, with a volume of 1,917,181 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65. The company has a market cap of £29.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.55.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

