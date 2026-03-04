iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,242,408 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 29th total of 1,695,531 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,910,524 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,910,524 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Keenan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,297,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,916. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

