Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $14.43. Glencore shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 373,664 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GLNCY. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Glencore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group raised Glencore to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Get Glencore alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Glencore

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value?added materials and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.