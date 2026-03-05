iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.68 and traded as low as $27.35. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 2,565 shares changing hands.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Trading Down 4.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Carbon ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) by 140.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 7.38% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

