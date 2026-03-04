MMG (OTC:MMLTF) Shares Down 10.7% – Should You Sell?

MMG Limited (OTC:MMLTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

MMG Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

MMG Company Profile

MMG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper, zinc, gold, silver, molybdenum, cobalt, and lead deposits in Australia and internationally. It operates through Las Bambas, Kinsevere, Dugald River, Rosebery, and Other segments. The company holds a 62.5% interest in the Las Bambas open-pit copper and molybdenum mine located in Cotabambas, Apurimac region of Peru; and 100% interest in the Kinsevere open-pit copper mine in the Haut-Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

