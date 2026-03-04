What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Flowserve Q1 Earnings?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price target on Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Flowserve Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of FLS stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,731,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,143,000 after acquiring an additional 877,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 81,996 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.