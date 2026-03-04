What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for UTHR Q1 Earnings?

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.93 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $36.46 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $51.17 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0%

UTHR opened at $498.65 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $537.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $484.14 and a 200-day moving average of $450.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,800. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.13, for a total value of $6,817,557.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 356,454 shares of company stock worth $172,894,963 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

