HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for PTGX Earnings

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTGX. Barclays lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

PTGX opened at $91.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 282.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 138.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Lewis T. Williams sold 18,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $1,483,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $644,936.50. The trade was a 69.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 46,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $3,840,855.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,401.60. This trade represents a 43.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,167 shares of company stock worth $16,889,199. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral ?4?7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

