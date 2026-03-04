Sidoti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MGRC

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 27th. Sidoti analyst M. Riddick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for McGrath RentCorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.55%.The firm had revenue of $256.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $108.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $94.99 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2,213.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 55,627 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gilda Malek sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $88,943.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,455.72. This represents a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

