Autohome (ATHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $251.6460 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 185,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Autohome by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Autohome by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

