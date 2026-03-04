Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Deutsche Lufthansa to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $11.3822 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

