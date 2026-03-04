Global Ship Lease (GSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $188.3940 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

