40,425 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS Acquired by Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

CGUS stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1055 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

