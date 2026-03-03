Katamaran Capital LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Katamaran Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.0% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 70,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.