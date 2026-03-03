Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $5.60 Million in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 291,314 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,000. James Hardie Industries comprises approximately 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of James Hardie Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,600,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,273,000 after purchasing an additional 882,795 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,839,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,883.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,874,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,889 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 160.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,697,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. Zacks Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

