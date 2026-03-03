Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,389.24. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $1,694,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,308,944.40. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 259,703 shares of company stock valued at $31,585,043 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $134.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

