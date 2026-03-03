Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
Qualcomm has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Qualcomm has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Qualcomm to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.
Qualcomm Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of QCOM opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average is $163.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm
In related news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 4.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 75,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
