Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Qualcomm has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Qualcomm has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Qualcomm to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Qualcomm Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of QCOM opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average is $163.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 4.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 75,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

