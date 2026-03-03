MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MongoDB from $454.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of MongoDB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 26.8%

MongoDB stock traded down $87.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.71 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total transaction of $4,178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at $435,093,064.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

More MongoDB News

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — MongoDB reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue $695.1M, +27% Y/Y; EPS $1.65, topping estimates) and highlighted customer additions and robust deals, which supports the company’s growth narrative. Q4 Press Release

Q4 beat — MongoDB reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue $695.1M, +27% Y/Y; EPS $1.65, topping estimates) and highlighted customer additions and robust deals, which supports the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive EPS guidance — MongoDB raised EPS guidance sharply: Q1 FY2027 EPS $1.150–1.190 vs. consensus ~0.64, and FY2027 EPS $5.75–5.93 vs. consensus ~3.41. Strong EPS outlook (if achievable) implies margin leverage and could support upside over time. Guidance & Strategy Article

Aggressive EPS guidance — MongoDB raised EPS guidance sharply: Q1 FY2027 EPS $1.150–1.190 vs. consensus ~0.64, and FY2027 EPS $5.75–5.93 vs. consensus ~3.41. Strong EPS outlook (if achievable) implies margin leverage and could support upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly flat to light — Q1 revenue guided to ~$659M–$664M (vs. consensus ~$661M) and FY revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations; EPS strength is notable but revenue guidance lacks a clear beat, leaving mixed signals for growth investors. Guidance & Strategy Article

Revenue guidance roughly flat to light — Q1 revenue guided to ~$659M–$664M (vs. consensus ~$661M) and FY revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations; EPS strength is notable but revenue guidance lacks a clear beat, leaving mixed signals for growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Atlas growth deceleration flagged — Management outlined Atlas revenue growth of ~21%–23% for fiscal 2027, a deceleration from recent rates; this is important because Atlas is the core growth engine. Guidance & Strategy Article

Atlas growth deceleration flagged — Management outlined Atlas revenue growth of ~21%–23% for fiscal 2027, a deceleration from recent rates; this is important because Atlas is the core growth engine. Negative Sentiment: Executive departures and market reaction — Reports of executive departures and “mixed” forward commentary triggered a sharp sell-off in after-hours trading and headlines saying the stock plunged ~24%, amplifying downward pressure. Blockonomi: Shares Plunge

Executive departures and market reaction — Reports of executive departures and “mixed” forward commentary triggered a sharp sell-off in after-hours trading and headlines saying the stock plunged ~24%, amplifying downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and neutral/weak re-rates — Multiple firms trimmed price targets or moved to neutral (Mizuho cut to $290; Robert W. Baird reaffirmed neutral and cut target to $260), adding selling pressure even as some outlets (Bernstein, Rosenblatt) kept higher targets. Benzinga: Analyst Moves TickerReport: Analyst Note

Analyst cuts and neutral/weak re-rates — Multiple firms trimmed price targets or moved to neutral (Mizuho cut to $290; Robert W. Baird reaffirmed neutral and cut target to $260), adding selling pressure even as some outlets (Bernstein, Rosenblatt) kept higher targets. Negative Sentiment: Macro noise — Broader market weakness (geopolitical-driven oil and risk-off flows) likely amplified the stock’s decline today, compounding the company-specific reaction to guidance and leadership news. Market Context

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.