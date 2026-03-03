Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.9280, with a volume of 768375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VITL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,361,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,242,711.50. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $586,526.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 649,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,771,424.20. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,227. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4,382.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $892.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.83 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

