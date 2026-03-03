Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) Short Interest Update

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 149,731 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 29th total of 206,238 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Capstone Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstone Therapeutics stock. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. World Investment Advisors owned 0.40% of Capstone Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capstone Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Capstone Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,702. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capstone Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism. The company was formerly known as OrthoLogic Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Therapeutics Corp. in May 2010. Capstone Therapeutics Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

