Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,037 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 399% compared to the average daily volume of 1,010 put options.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 3.1%

BATS:MTUM traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.85. 230,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $171.51 and a twelve month high of $262.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

