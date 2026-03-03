CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,204 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 29th total of 81,808 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFBK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CFBK traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,077. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $34.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $190.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 13.82%.The company had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 634,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CF Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 187,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $3,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

