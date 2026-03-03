Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,720,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,412,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.06. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 55.51% and a net margin of 6.85%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,377,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,075 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 64,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

