Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 19th

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE TXG traded down C$6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$76.20. 100,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,220. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$30.66 and a 52 week high of C$85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$78.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$77.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$72.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.10.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico’s largest single gold producer.

