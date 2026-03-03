Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Declines By 34.8%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,139,863 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 29th total of 4,818,744 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.1 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSQF remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) is a Swedish-based global manufacturer of outdoor power products, serving both consumer and professional markets. The company’s portfolio includes chainsaws, trimmers, brushcutters, robotic mowers, ride-on lawn mowers, garden tractors, hedge trimmers and pressure washers. Husqvarna also offers a range of construction products such as light towers, handheld power cutters and demolition robots under its Construction division.

Husqvarna operates through several business segments, including the Forestry & Garden division for consumer and professional forestry and landscaping equipment, the Lawn & Garden division for residential lawn care products, and the Construction division for infrastructure and demolition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.