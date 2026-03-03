GEA Group (GEAGF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GEA Group (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect GEA Group to post earnings of $0.9320 per share and revenue of $1.8166 billion for the quarter.

Shares of GEA Group stock remained flat at $78.65 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7. GEA Group has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded GEA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GEA Group AG is a Germany-based provider of process technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical and petroleum. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of equipment and systems that support processes such as heating, cooling, mixing, separation, evaporation and transportation of liquids and powders. Its product portfolio spans centrifuges, separators, heat exchangers, pasteurizers, homogenizers, filtration and membrane systems, as well as advanced automation and digitalization tools to optimize plant performance and ensure product safety.

With origins dating back to the late 19th century, GEA has evolved from a regional metal trading enterprise into a global technology group.

